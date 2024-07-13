’Seva-paani ka mauka do’: Spicejet employee who slapped CISF man alleges sexually harassment

A Spicejet employee has levelled sexual harassment charges after slapping a CISF officer at Jaipur airport. Both parties have filed complaints with contradictory accounts of the incident that has since gone viral on social media platforms. The crew member was arrested on Friday after Assistant Sub Inspector Giriraj Prasad filed a case.

The woman alleges that she was doing her work when Prasad approached her with a lewd offer. She told news agency ANI that she had responded by threatening to file a police complaint if he persisted.

“Humey bhi apna seva-paani ka mauka do…ek raat rukne ka kya logi? Tumhare jaisi bazaaru aurat maine bohot dekhi hai, tumhey naukri se nikalwa dunga,” she recalls him telling her.

A lawyer for the staffer stated on Friday that his client had been 'sexually harassed' by the police personnel — which prompted her to slap him. The assertion echoes the statement made by Spicejet soon after the incident.

“The SpiceJet employee has been arrested. She was sexually harassed by the CISF ASI at Jaipur Airport. Abusive words were used against her, which caused her to lose her cool and slap the CISF officer. This was her natural response to the incident,” advocate Deepak Chouhan told ANI.

“Our female security staff member was subjected to inappropriate and unacceptable language by the CISF personnel while escorting a catering vehicle at the steel gate — including asking her to come and meet him after his duty hours at his home. SpiceJet is taking immediate legal action in this serious case of sexual harassment against its female employee and has approached the local police,” said a SpiceJet spokesperson.

The airline said that the employee had been in the posessesion of a valid airport entry pass issued by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security.