’Seva-paani ka mauka do’: Spicejet employee who slapped CISF man alleges sexually harassment

Spicejet employee accuses CISF officer of sexual harassment at Jaipur airport, both file complaints with conflicting reports. Crew member arrested after altercation, incident goes viral on social media.

Livemint
First Published13 Jul 2024, 08:38 PM IST
Spicejet employee who slapped CISF man alleges sexually harassment
Spicejet employee who slapped CISF man alleges sexually harassment(PTI)

A Spicejet employee has levelled sexual harassment charges after slapping a CISF officer at Jaipur airport. Both parties have filed complaints with contradictory accounts of the incident that has since gone viral on social media platforms. The crew member was arrested on Friday after Assistant Sub Inspector Giriraj Prasad filed a case.

The woman alleges that she was doing her work when Prasad approached her with a lewd offer. She told news agency ANI that she had responded by threatening to file a police complaint if he persisted.

Humey bhi apna seva-paani ka mauka do…ek raat rukne ka kya logi? Tumhare jaisi bazaaru aurat maine bohot dekhi hai, tumhey naukri se nikalwa dunga,” she recalls him telling her.

A lawyer for the staffer stated on Friday that his client had been 'sexually harassed' by the police personnel — which prompted her to slap him. The assertion echoes the statement made by Spicejet soon after the incident.

“The SpiceJet employee has been arrested. She was sexually harassed by the CISF ASI at Jaipur Airport. Abusive words were used against her, which caused her to lose her cool and slap the CISF officer. This was her natural response to the incident,” advocate Deepak Chouhan told ANI.

Also Read | SpiceJet staffer arrested for slapping CISF officer at Jaipur airport

“Our female security staff member was subjected to inappropriate and unacceptable language by the CISF personnel while escorting a catering vehicle at the steel gate — including asking her to come and meet him after his duty hours at his home. SpiceJet is taking immediate legal action in this serious case of sexual harassment against its female employee and has approached the local police,” said a SpiceJet spokesperson.

The airline said that the employee had been in the posessesion of a valid airport entry pass issued by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:13 Jul 2024, 08:38 PM IST
HomeNewsIndia’Seva-paani ka mauka do’: Spicejet employee who slapped CISF man alleges sexually harassment

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

166.90
03:58 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-7.6 (-4.36%)

Tata Steel

168.70
03:58 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-0.3 (-0.18%)

Bharat Electronics

333.30
03:59 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-2.25 (-0.67%)

Wipro

560.05
03:56 PM | 12 JUL 2024
25.7 (4.81%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

KPIT Technologies

1,864.00
03:57 PM | 12 JUL 2024
154.25 (9.02%)

Inox Wind

171.90
03:59 PM | 12 JUL 2024
13.85 (8.76%)

Zensar Technologies

768.20
03:29 PM | 12 JUL 2024
50.45 (7.03%)

Coforge

5,950.05
03:29 PM | 12 JUL 2024
386.65 (6.95%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,263.00176.00
    Chennai
    74,699.00757.00
    Delhi
    74,989.00975.00
    Kolkata
    74,190.00-187.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue