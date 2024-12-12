Social media user Pankaj Panwar called out city authorities for failing to properly mark a speed bump in Dehradun city, which led to seven accidents in one night.

A citizen report by a social media user who identified himself as Pankaj Panwar stated that an unmarked speed bump in Dehradun's smart city area led to seven accidents in one night.

Posting videos on X, Panwar called out local authorities for failing to appropriately mark a speed breaker on the city's streets, which led to seven accidents in the night on December 9.

Further, in a series of videos posted on December 11, the same user called out fellow citizens for failing to follow traffic rules despite the indicators being installed.

“The speed breakers at Ghantaghar in the smart city Dehradun have been made so big that accidents happen every day. Last night, 7 accidents happened on this speed breaker, in which a small child also got injured," Panwar claimed.

Seven Accidents in One Night The video showed cars and motorcycles skidding and even jumping off the ground due to the unseen bump. According to a Hindustan Times report, the speed breaker was installed near Clock Tower in the Smart City area of Dehradun. It said locals allege the breaker has been causing daily accidents.

Responding to the viral videos, Congress spokesperson Garima Mehra Dasauni posted on X, saying, "Seeing the increase in road accidents, the government and administration took the initiative to build speed breakers and zebra crossings at various places, but see the height of insensitivity and negligence that the speed breakers have been made as big as mountains which are proving to be fatal and dangerous."

Dasauni said that seven accidents were recorded in a span of 15 minutes because of the speed breaker.

Netizens expressed shock and concern at the poor urban planning, with one questioning the low visibility of the speed breaker. They also pointed out that installing speed bumps overnight meant people were unaware of their presence.

Pankaj Panwar, however, also called out motorists for recklessness, "The administration has done its job by making speed breakers, but the public is not ready to slow down their speed. The result is in front of you."