Seven cities account for 60% of total coronavirus cases in India

As India over took Spain with the fifth most number of coronavirus cases, the four metro cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai have been found to be contributing to almost half of the total number of cases in the country. Even in death toll figures, which is now nearing the 7,000 mark, the four cities account for almost half of fatalities.

The total number of confirmed cases across the four main metropolitan regions of Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai has increased to nearly 1.14 lakh -- accounting for nearly 48% of the nationwide tally. Their collective count of fatalities has also neared 3,150, which is more than 46 per cent of the nationwide death count, PTI reported.

The total number of confirmed cases across the four main metropolitan regions of Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai has increased to nearly 1.14 lakh -- accounting for nearly 48% of the nationwide tally. Their collective count of fatalities has also neared 3,150, which is more than 46 per cent of the nationwide death count, PTI reported.

If areas from adjoining districts also get added to the tallies of the top metro cities, the number would increase further. While Mumbai is the worst-hit city in the country, Delhi and Chennai have also been hit hard. Other major urban clusters affected by the deadly virus outbreak include Ahmedabad, Pune and Indore. Kolkata has relatively lower numbers, but coronavirus cases have been rising in the recent past.

Together, these seven major urban clusters have reported close to 1.4 lakh confirmed cases and at least 5,665 deaths -- accounting for 59% of the nationwide tally of positive cases and the death toll, respectively, according to a PTI report.

Maharashtra tops the charts in terms of total confirmed cases, active cases, recoveries and deaths. Delhi is at the second place in terms of active cases, though it is third after Tamil Nadu in terms of total cases. Gujarat is ranked second for fatalities, followed by Delhi at the third place.

Globally, the total number of global coronavirus has increased to over 6.7 million, while the death toll has topped 394,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.

(With inputs from agencies)