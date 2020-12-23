OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Seven-day nationwide lockdown in Bhutan from today
Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering announces a nationwide lockdown in the country (AFP)
Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering announces a nationwide lockdown in the country (AFP)

Seven-day nationwide lockdown in Bhutan from today

1 min read . Updated: 23 Dec 2020, 05:56 AM IST ANI

In a statement, Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering said, the lockdown will enable the government to control the spread of the disease and also discern the extent of transmission in the communities

Bhutan will go on lockdown for seven days starting from Tuesday amid rising case of Covid-19 cases, announced Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering.

In a statement, Tshering announced that a nationwide lockdown will be enforced for seven days, starting December 23, adding that the lockdown will enable the government to control the spread of the disease and also discern the extent of transmission in the communities.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
CEO and co-founder of BioNTech, Ugur Sahin.

BioNTech CEO confident jab will work on new UK variant

1 min read . 07:55 AM IST
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases,

Confident Fauci receives Covid-19 vaccine in 'symbol' for US

2 min read . 07:47 AM IST
A file photo of US President Donald Trump.

Trump suggests he might not sign Covid relief bill

1 min read . 07:42 AM IST
The new definition of wages is part of the Code on Wages, 2019 passed by Parliament last year.

Industry bodies to ask govt to hold back implementation of new wage law

2 min read . 07:39 AM IST

"In continuation to the inter-district movement restriction imposed this morning, the national COVID-19 Taskforce decided the need for a more stringent action after detection of sporadic cases in flu clinics in Thimphu and Paro, and also in Lhamoizingkha, which is evident of local transmission," the statement read.

As per a bulletin by Ministry of Health of the Himalayan Kingdom on December 22, the total number of COVID-19 cases stood at 479 out of which 430 have recovered. Bhutan is yet to record a COVID-19 fatality.

While only designated shops within the zones and essential services will be available, all schools, institutions, offices and business establishments should remain closed.

Similarly, movement of individuals with the card within the zones and delivery of essentials will start in Thimphu tomorrow, as it completes the third day of lockdown. However, zone relaxation will not apply to houses under isolation, the statement noted.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout