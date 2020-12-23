Seven-day nationwide lockdown in Bhutan from today

Seven-day nationwide lockdown in Bhutan from today1 min read . Updated: 23 Dec 2020, 05:56 AM IST
In a statement, Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering said, the lockdown will enable the government to control the spread of the disease and also discern the extent of transmission in the communities
Bhutan will go on lockdown for seven days starting from Tuesday amid rising case of Covid-19 cases, announced Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering.
In a statement, Tshering announced that a nationwide lockdown will be enforced for seven days, starting December 23, adding that the lockdown will enable the government to control the spread of the disease and also discern the extent of transmission in the communities.
"In continuation to the inter-district movement restriction imposed this morning, the national COVID-19 Taskforce decided the need for a more stringent action after detection of sporadic cases in flu clinics in Thimphu and Paro, and also in Lhamoizingkha, which is evident of local transmission," the statement read.
As per a bulletin by Ministry of Health of the Himalayan Kingdom on December 22, the total number of COVID-19 cases stood at 479 out of which 430 have recovered. Bhutan is yet to record a COVID-19 fatality.
While only designated shops within the zones and essential services will be available, all schools, institutions, offices and business establishments should remain closed.
Similarly, movement of individuals with the card within the zones and delivery of essentials will start in Thimphu tomorrow, as it completes the third day of lockdown. However, zone relaxation will not apply to houses under isolation, the statement noted.
