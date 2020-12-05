Seven Delhi borders closed in view of farmers' protest: Traffic Police

New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police have closed the national capital's seven borders, including Singhu, Auchandi, Lampur, Piao Maniyari, Mangesh, Tikri, Jharoda, for any traffic movement in view of the farmers' protest against the farm laws, which entered its 10th day on Saturday.

In a series of tweets, the police issued the traffic alerts.

"Singhu, Auchandi, Lampur, Piao Maniyari, Mangesh borders are closed. NH 44 is closed on both sides. Take alternative routes via Safiabad,Saboli,NH8/Bhopra /Apsara borders /Peripheral expressway," it said.

"Jhatikara Border is open only for two-wheeler traffic. Available open borders to Haryana are following borders: Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera Borders," the police said.

Traffic Alert,

The chilla border on Noida link road is closed for traffic from Noida to Delhi due to farmers protests near Gautam Budh Dwar. People are advised to avoid Noida link road for coming to Delhi and use DND — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) December 5, 2020

"Tikri, Jharoda Borders are closed for any traffic movement. Badusarai border is open only for light motor vehicle like cars and two-wheelers. The Gazipur border on NH-24 is closed for traffic from Gaziabad to Delhi due to farmers protests. People are advised to avoid NH-24 for coming to Delhi and use Apsara/ Bhopra/DND for coming to Delhi," it added.

"The Chilla border on Noida link road is closed for traffic from Noida to Delhi due to farmers protests near Gautam Budh Dwar. People are advised to avoid Noida link road for coming to Delhi and use DND," the police tweeted.

The traffic in Delhi and its border areas continued to remain affected due to farmers' protest, which has entered its 10th day.

The fifth round of talks with representatives of 40 farmer unions was held at Vigyan Bhawan today with Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Railways & Commerce Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce Som Prakash. The next round of talks will take place on 9 December.

During the dialogue there was an exchange of opinions of both sides. The Agriculture Minister assured the farmers unions that the existing APMC is a strong organisation and it will not be weakened. Tomar reassured farmers representatives that the Modi government is committed to the welfare of farmers and has taken a number of steps and pro farmers reforms. He said that MSPs have been hiked multiple times and will continue in future.

Tomar appealed to the farmers unions that they should give up their agitation and solve their grievances through talks and dialogue. He appealed that children and elders should be allowed to go home in view of the cold and Covid.

"Tomar also enumerated the measures that the Modi Government has taken for the welfare of farmers like significant increase in budgetary allocation for Agriculture, the allocation under PM Kisan Yojna in which farmer gets direct income support, the ₹1 lakh crore agri-infrastructure fund, the historic MSP hikes, the measures taken for procurement and technology upgradation," said Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare in an official release.

Meanwhile, the proposed nationwide shutdown called by the protesting farmers will be held on December 8.

Farmers Union leaders said they want a complete repeal of the new agricultural laws.

"We said at the beginning of meeting that our demand is withdrawal of laws. We don't want amendment of the laws. We took a firm stand. Finally we were told that the next meeting will be held on December 9. It seems the government will definitely roll back the laws," Hannan Mollah, General Secretary, All India Kisan Sabha said.

The farmers are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.









Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via