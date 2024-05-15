Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Seven feared drowned in Narmada River; search operations underway, says report

Seven feared drowned in Narmada River; search operations underway, says report

ANI

The police said the victims were part of a group from Surat which had arrived at Poicha, on the border of Vadodara and Narmada districts.

Representative Image: Police said the family was at a popular summer picnic spot for swimming in Poicha

Seven members of a family, including minors, were feared drowned in the Narmada River at Poicha in the Narmada district of Gujarat after reportedly being swept away by the river current yesterday.

At present, local divers of the National Disaster Rescue Force (NDRF), and the Vadodara fire team started a search operation for the victims. So far no traces have been found yet.

The police said the victims were part of a group from Surat which had arrived at Poicha, on the border of Vadodara and Narmada districts.

Officials rushed to the spot after the victims were swept away on Tuesday morning.

A unit of the 6BN NDRF from Jarod in the Vadodara district arrived in Poicha in the afternoon to begin the search operation for the seven people who went missing.

Poicha is a popular summer picnic spot for swimming in the Narmada River. The Narmada district administration recently prohibited local boat operators from operating boats without a license in the river.

At the same time, boatmen continue to operate boats on the Vadodara district side of the river.

Further details into the matter are awaited.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.