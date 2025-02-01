Seven including 1.5-month-old infant killed as vehicle falls into canal in Haryana; some still missing

At least seven people were killed and others injured on Friday night as a vehicle plunged into a canal. The incident took place while 14 people were returning home after attending a wedding ceremony in Punjab. Several people also remain missing and a rescue operation is underway in Fatehabad.

According to the police, they had been travelling amidst dense fog when the accident took place near Sardarewala village in Ratia. The Force Motors Cruiser had plunged into the Bhakra canal after the driver lost control because of the low visibility. Locals had subsequently sounded the alarm and informed the administration.

“We rescued 3 people at night, one of them succumbed at night itself and the rest of the two are alive. We have recovered five more bodies and our team is still on it. The operation is still underway...few more people are still missing. The bodies have been identified, among the dead are a 1.5-month-old infant and a 10-year-old girl,” said SDM Jagdish Chandra.

Police officials indicated earlier on Saturday that 11 people had been swept away while two people — a man and an 11-year-old boy — were rescued. The body of a man was also retrieved during the initial hours of the rescue operation. Officials said teams of the National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force and divers were involved in the operation.

