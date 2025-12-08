Seven India–Sweden projects to kickstart decarbonising steel, cement sectors—details here

Top Indian companies working on low-carbon industrial solutions have partnered with Swedish technology firms on seven new projects aimed at reducing emissions in India’s steel and cement sectors.

These projects include utilising hydrogen in steelmaking, turning steel slag into green cement, and applying Artificial Intelligence (AI) to reduce emissions in cement production, the Embassy of Sweden said in a press statement on Monday, 8 December.

Seven innovative projects have been selected to conduct pre-pilot feasibility studies in India under the LeadIT industry transition partnership, with funding from the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India and the Swedish Energy Agency, the statement said.

Leading Indian and global companies, research institutes, and technology innovators are driving these seven decarbonisation projects for India’s steel and cement sectors.

Ambuja Cements Ltd, Tata Steel, Jindal Steel take part Key participants include Tata Steel, JK Cement, Ambuja Cements Ltd, Jindal Steel and Power, Prism Johnson, Cemvision, Ecometrix AM, Höganäs AB, Hoganas India Ltd, and Captimise AB (Andritz Group), along with Swedish technology leaders Kanthal and Swerim, the statement said.

India’s top institutes IIT Bombay, IIT-ISM Dhanbad, IIT Bhubaneswar, IIT Hyderabad and Datta Meghe College of Engineering are partners in these seven projects.

“The Leadership Group for Industry Transition welcomes the new partnerships and looks forward to following their transformative ambition. We hope it will inspire others to accelerate the transition. The match between Swedish and Indian organisations and companies, supported by key public institutions on both sides, is leading the way on how to model modern industrial partnerships.” Per Andersson, Head of the LeadIT Secretariat, said at the at the announcement of the new Indo-Swedish collaboration projects at Embassy of Sweden on Monday.

‘About a quarter of global greenhouse gas’ Heavy industries today produce about a quarter of global greenhouse gas emissions and use nearly one-third of the world’s energy. In India, the iron and steel sector is the biggest industrial emitter, contributing 10–12% of the country’s total emissions, while the cement industry adds nearly 6%.

As India advances towards its net-zero target by 2070, reducing emissions from these hard-to-abate sectors is essential to supporting the country’s infrastructure development, industrial growth, and long-term climate ambitions.

Oscar Hallén, CEO of Cemvision, said, “Being able to, at scale, turn environmental liabilities into valuable resources is exactly the kind of climate innovation heavy industry needs. In partnership with Tata Steel, we hope to show how steel slag can become a cornerstone in near- zero CO2 cement, while metals are recovered and returned to steel production.”

A Tata Steel spokesperson was quoted in the statement as saying, “By combining Cemvision’s slag modification and binder expertise with our steelmaking knowledge and operational scale, we see a clear opportunity to build a more circular and resource-efficient value chain. This project can help us turn today’s slag into tomorrow’s low-carbon construction materials.”

These initiatives reflect a strong India–Sweden alliance committed to building the foundations of a cleaner industrial future. The feasibility studies will enable scalable, low-carbon technologies that support India’s net-zero ambitions while reinforcing the global momentum toward sustainable steel and cement production.

The 7project Details

1- Tata Steel, Cemvision, IIT-ISM Dhanbad, JK Cement - Steel Slag Reborn: Dual Value generation through high metallic recovery and sustainable supplementary cementitious material (SCM) production. Will create industrial symbiosis, where steel industry by-products become a resource for cement production.

2- Tata Steel, IIT Hyderabad, GREEN14 - Microwave Plasma-Assisted CO2 Conversion of Blast Furnace Off-Gas: Explores microwave plasma-assisted conversion of steel blast furnace off-gas CO2 into carbon monoxide (CO), which can be reinjected as a reducing agent.

3- IIT Bombay, Ambuja Cements Ltd, EcoTech Solutions: Feasibility study for establishing an integrated carbon capture and utilisation unit at a cement industry facility.

4- Ecometrix AM, Prism Johnson, Datta Meghe College of Engineering: Feasibility Study for AI-Based Platform ACORN to Optimise Concrete Mix Designs in the RMC Industry for reduced Climate Impact. Explores the potential of using AI for concrete recipe optimisation.

5- Kanthal, Swerim from Sweden, Jindal Steel and Power: Electric heating methods for future CO2-neutral steel production. Assess concepts for electric gas heating, focusing on hydrogen and other process gases in the ironmaking process, with the specific aim to reduce or eliminate CO2 emissions.

6- Metsol AB, Höganäs AB, Hoganas India Ltd and IIT Bhubaneswar: Electrified Green Ironmaking Pilot Using Rotary Kiln Technology. Aims to conduct a feasibility study for a pilot plant based on a novel fossil-free ironmaking process using hydrogen and an electrically heated rotary kiln.