Seven injured in Jammu twin blasts, investigation underway | Top developments

Seven people were injured after twin explosions shook Jammu and Kashmir within a span of 15 minutes on Saturday. The incident took place in a transport yard in the Narwal area of Jammu City, with the first blast at around 10.45 am. Officials said that the whole area has now been cordoned off and a search operation was underway.

Five people were injured in the first blast and two more in the second. The explosions come at a time when security agencies in the region are on high alert amid the Congress' ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra and the upcoming Republic Day celebrations.

According to an eyewitness, the first blast occurred in a vehicle that was sent to a workshop for repairs. Fifteen minutes later, another explosion nearby littered the area with damaged parts and garbage.

A PTI report quoting hospital sources indicated that seven people were admitted with splinter injuries and all of them are "stable".

“Such dastardly acts highlight the desperation and cowardice of those responsible for the attacks. Take immediate and firm action. No efforts should be spared to bring the perpetrators to justice," Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha told security officials.

The LG has announced a relief of Rs. 50,000 to those injured in the incident. Sinha also said that the administration would ensure best possible treatment and extend every help required by the families.

Police officials have briefed the LG about the blast and the ongoing investigation. As the probe continues, forensic teams have begun collecting samples from Narwal. Senior officials of the Army have also reached the spot.

