Seven injured in Jammu twin blasts, investigation underway | Top developments

Seven injured in Jammu twin blasts, investigation underway | Top developments1 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 03:26 PM IST
Seven people were injured when two blasts rocked busy Transport Nagar Narwal. The first blast occurred around 10.45 am, followed by another explosion within 15 minutes. The entire area has since been cordoned off and a search operation is underway.
Seven people were injured after twin explosions shook Jammu and Kashmir within a span of 15 minutes on Saturday. The incident took place in a transport yard in the Narwal area of Jammu City, with the first blast at around 10.45 am. Officials said that the whole area has now been cordoned off and a search operation was underway.
