Seven killed, 11 injured as bus overturns in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba; PM Modi, CM Sukhu express condolences

Seven passenger were killed and 11 others were injured after a private bus plunged onto a lower road after overturning in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Saturday morning, PTI reported quoting officials.

The bus was on its way to Chamba from Bairagarh. The accident occurred when it was near Chalunj Mor curive on the Bairagarh-Tissa road. The road in this mountainous region, located in the Churah Vallery is trecherous, and is known for steep drop-offs and its narrow paths, PTI reported citing police.

Vijay Saklani, the Chamba Superintendent of Police, confirmed the deaths and injuries and told the publication that it is still not known how many people were on the bus.

The deceased have been identified as Jagdev (50), Desh Raj (35), Jahdehi (24), Hardehi (43), Neelam (34), driver Roop Singh (35) and conductor Tej Singh (39), all residents of the Churah area in Chamba district.

The injured included Karan Singh, Sushmita, Pano Devi, Dhani, Dharmo Devi and Vijay Kumar, along with five minors: Priyanka, Harsha, Kavya, Aprit and Neha.

Rescue operations are being jointly carried out by the NDRF, Police, Home Guards, Fire Services, and the Revenue Department.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed condolences.

"The loss of lives due to a mishap in Chamba, Himachal Pradesh, is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. May those injured recover at the earliest," the prime minister said in a social media post.

CM Sukhu posted on social media: ""The news of the deaths of 7 people and injuries to 11 others in the bus accident near Chaluj Morh on the Tissa-Bairagarh route in Chamba district is extremely heartbreaking. My deepest condolences go out to the families who have lost their loved ones in this tragic accident."

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The CM added, "May God grant a place at His divine feet to the souls of the departed and provide strength to the grieving families to bear this immense sorrow. Instructions have been issued to the district administration to ensure that all the injured are immediately admitted to the nearest hospitals and proper arrangements for their treatment are made. I pray to God for the swift recovery of all the injured."

The police are investigating the cause of the accident.

Videos of the flat lying upside down have gone viral on soical media. Videos also showed locals rushing to help those injured or still stuck.