Seven killed after under-construction tunnel collapses in Sikkim, several remain trapped; rescue operations underway

Seven people died as a number of workers remain trapped inside the under-construction tunnel at Samardung, Jholungey, under Namchi District in Sikkim, ANI reported citing authorities.

The bodies of the deceased have been taken to the Singtam District Hospital, STNM Hospital, Gangtok, and Namchi District Hospital, the Information Public Relations office said in a statement.

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The work was being carried out as a part of the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited (NHPC) Teesta Stage VI Hydroelectric Project.

District Collector of Namchi district, Anupa Tamling, had earlier said that around 27 workers were trapped inside the tunnel.

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"There is a possibility that around 27 workers are trapped inside the tunnel. However, since complete information about the condition inside the tunnel has not yet come in, the actual number has not been confirmed," she said.

Tamling also said that a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has entered the tunnel and is carrying out the rescue operations.

She also added that only after the return of the NDRF ream will there be clear information about the number of workers trapped inside and what their condition currently is.

"It is estimated that 21 workers of contractor Patel Engineering and six of NHPC are stuck in the tunnel. Rescue operations are being carried out by teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), SDRF, district police and the Fire and Emergency Services. A specialised rescue team from neighbouring West Bengal has also joined the operation with gas-protective equipment for rescuers," PTI quoted her as saying.

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"According to company representatives, the workers who were working inside the tunnel heard a sound like an explosion. After that, some workers managed to run out of the tunnel, while some others remain trapped inside," she said, as per ANI.

"The rescue operation is becoming increasingly difficult due to methane gas exposure, the narrow tunnel and poor visibility," she added.

Ambulances have been kept on standby as rescuers equipped with gas masks and other protective gear continued efforts to reach the trapped workers, PTI cited government officials as saying.

The tunnel was being constructed by Patel Engineering as part of NHPC's ADIT for the Teesta Stage VI Hydroelectric Power Project.

The rescue operation was further complicated by the presence of gas inside the tunnel. Several rescue personnel reported experiencing dizziness and losing consciousness as they attempted to reach the trapped workers, PTI reported citing officials.

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The gas is believed to be emanating naturally from the underground strata or rock formations distributed by the landslide.

With agency inputs