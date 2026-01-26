Seven months later, first official account of Indian Army’s covert 2025 Myanmar operation in Shaurya Chakra citation

Indian Army carried out a cross-border operation along the Indo-Myanmar Border in July 2025, a Shaurya Chakra citation released on Republic Day, 2026 eve has provided the first formal details of the covert exercise.

Lieutenant Colonel Ghatage Aditya Shrikumar of 21 Para (Special Forces) was awarded the Shaurya Chakra for planning and personally leading the precision strike, which resulted in the destruction of a ‘fortified Anti-National Element camp.'

According to the citation, released by Ministry of Defence, the operation was carried out between July 11-Jul 13, 2025 – which resulted in the elimination of nine armed cadres, including senior leaders of a notorious anti-national group. It also left several other members of the outfit critically injured.

Operation along the Indo-Myanmar border This is for the first time that an official account of the operation has been released. So far the defence forces had remained tight-lipped about the operation. The details came to light for the first time when United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I), headed by Paresh Baruah, issued multiple statements claiming that its eastern headquarters in Myanmar had been targeted by the Indian Army with drones in the early hours of July 13, 2025.

The Army had at the time denied any such operation.

However, on the eve of Republic Day this year, the President approved Gallantry and Distinguished Service Awards on Army personnel for their courage in operations and sustained distinguished service across operational and command appointments. Among those in the list, Lieutenant Colonel Shrikumar has been awarded the Shaurya Chakra, the country’s third-highest peacetime gallantry award.

Last year amid reports of this covert operation, Indian Army and the paramilitary Assam Rifles which guard the 1,643 km India-Myanmar border, had said they were unaware of any bombardment in the neighbouring Myanmar – a nation torn by civil war since the military coup in February 2021.

“There are no inputs with us on the operation,” Guwahati-based Defence spokesperson, Lt. Col. Mahendra Rawat said, mentioned an earlier report by The Hindu.

What was the Operation? On July 13, 2025, United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent), or ULFA (I), claimed that a missile attack carried out by what it described as "colonial occupational forces” on its camp in Myanmar, killed two of its top commanders, according to a report in the Hindu.

The ULFA (I) is the only extremist group of Assam that has neither signed any peace accord with the government nor has been disbanded.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the Assam Police were not involved and that no attack was launched from the state’s soil. “Defence authorities usually issue statements after such incidents. So far, no such statement has been released,” he said.

In the Shaurya Chakra citation issued this year, Ministry of Defence (MOD) credited Lieutenant Colonel Shrikumar's exemplary leadership and tactical acumen for the success of the mission.

What citation said about Lt. Col. Shrikumar? From planning to execution, Lt. Col. Shrikumar was instrumental in establishing a robust intelligence network, directing mission-specific training of troops, and personally undertaking multiple high-risk reconnaissance missions in extremely hostile terrain, the citation read.

To ensure operational security, he enforced stringent deception protocols and seamlessly coordinated with multiple combat and support elements, it said.

This year, President Droupadi Murmu approved Gallantry awards to 70 Armed Forces personnel, including six posthumous, on the eve of 77th Republic Day. Among them are one Ashok Chakra, three Kirti Chakras, and 13 Shaurya Chakras—one of which has been awarded posthumously.

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi was named by the government as a recipient of the Vishisht Seva Medal in the 2026 Republic Day honours list.