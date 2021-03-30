After receiving the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in Delhi on Tuesday, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan said that seven more vaccines to combat the coronavirus are in the clinical trial stage in the country.

"Around seven more Covid vaccine candidates are in clinical trials. Some of them are in the advanced phase of the trials. Around two dozen vaccines are in pre-clinical trials," stated Vardhan.

The minister's wife Nutan Goel also took the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine along with him. They had taken the first dose of the vaccine on March 2.

Harsh Vardhan said that neither of them felt any side effects after their first doses.

"Both Indian vaccines are safe and effective. A lot of people still have doubts regarding vaccines. I urge them not to believe what is being circulated in WhatsApp university," he further said.

Addressing the issue of some beneficiaries contracting Covid-19 after getting the vaccine, he said: "There are only a few rare cases wherein people contracted Covid-19 after taking vaccines. Even if someone tests positive after taking vaccines, it minimalises the chances of their hospitalization or admission to ICU wards."

Further talking about the spike in Covid-19 cases, the minister said that there are 430 districts across the country that have not clocked in a single infection in the last 28 days.

"The situation is under control but we don't have to be complacent in terms of observing Covid appropriate behaviour," he said.

In what is billed as the largest vaccination drive in the world, as many as 6,11,13,354 vaccine doses have been administered till 8 am on 30 March across the country.

India had started its vaccination drive on 16 January with priority given to all healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase. The second phase started on March 1 where doses are being administered to people above the age of 60 and those between 45 and 59 years with specific comorbidities. From April 1, the government has decided to vaccinate all above 45 years.

India reported 56, 211 fresh Covid-19 cases and 271 related deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry informed on Tuesday morning.

