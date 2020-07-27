Seven more die of COVID-19 in Assam; toll rises to 86

Seven more die of COVID-19 in Assam; toll rises to 861 min read . 08:45 PM IST
- State tally now stands at 32,228 positive cases of COVID-19 whereas there are 8,106 active cases so far
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
GUWAHATI : Seven more COVID-19 patients died in Assam on Monday, taking the toll to 86, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
Seven more COVID-19 patients died in Assam on Monday, taking the toll to 86, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
The latest fatalities include a 26-year-old woman from Guwahati and a 59-year-old forest official from East Karbi Anglong district, he said.
The latest fatalities include a 26-year-old woman from Guwahati and a 59-year-old forest official from East Karbi Anglong district, he said.
A 72-year-old doctor from Dibrugarh and another person from Jorhat district also lost their lives due to the infection.
Three people, including a woman, from Tinsukia district also died during the day, the minister said.
The state has so far reported 32,228 cases of COVID-19.
There are 8,106 active cases at present, while 24,040 patients have recovered and three have migrated out of the state, Sarma said.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated