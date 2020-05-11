Seven new covid-19 cases in Kerala

ERNAKULAM : Kerala reported seven new covid-19 cases on Monday, said state health minister KK Shailaja. There are no new recoveries, she said.

With this, active cases have reached 27 in Kerala. The state has recorded total 512 recorded cases, of them 489 recovered.

All of the fresh cases except one are in people who returned recently from other states or overseas. Four in Kasargod district returned from Maharashtra, one each in Palakkad and Malappuram districts returned from Chennai and Kuwait respectively. The rest one person in Wayanad district was infected through contacts, said the health minister.

Kerala has been flattening the covid-19 infection curve till last week when returnees started arriving from outside the borders. Officials estimate 1307 people, including 229 pregnant women, reached the state so far repatriated from foreign countries, where they were stranded, under the center's Vande Bharat Mission. Of them, 650 are in home quarantine and 16 in hospital observation, said the health minister.

From other Indian states, officials estimate 27,986 reached the state so far. Of them, 27,545 are in home quarantine and 441 in hospital observation. A total of 157 people were hospitalised on Monday. The state has tested 37,858 samples so far, of them 37,098 returned as negative for the infection. This apart, as part of sentinel surveillance of priority groups such as health officials, 3842 samples were tested and 3791 returned as negative so far, said the health minister.

