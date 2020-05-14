Home > News > India > Seven test positive in rapid PCR tests; being tested again: Goa CM Pramod Sawant
Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant attends video conference meeting of Chief Ministers with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on COVID-19 situation, in Panaji.
Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant attends video conference meeting of Chief Ministers with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on COVID-19 situation, in Panaji. (ANI)

Seven test positive in rapid PCR tests; being tested again: Goa CM Pramod Sawant

14 May 2020

  • Pramod Sawant said that a second round of confirmatory tests of samples drawn from all seven persons was underway
  • Goa had recorded seven Covid-19 positive cases, all of which were treated and later tested negative

PANAJI : Seven persons, including six members of a family who had travelled to Goa from Mumbai and a truck driver from Gujarat, have preliminarily tested positive for Covid-19 in the initial round of rapid tests, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday.

He said that all the seven cases were "imported" and there was no fear of community transmission in Goa.

Sawant said that a second round of confirmatory tests of samples drawn from all seven persons was underway.

"Today, six persons from a Goan family living in Mumbai, who had arrived in Goa by car, tested positive in their rapid PCR tests. They were already in our quarantine centre. We have sent samples for confirmatory test at the Goa Medical College. If the confirmatory tests are positive, we will send all six of them to the Covid hospital," Sawant said, adding the family had not contacted any person and had driven straight from the state's road border to the quarantine centre, as per mandated norms.

"A driver from Gujarat, who came to Goa today in a vehicle, felt the symptoms today and he informed us. The symptoms are visible. His rapid PCR test is also confirmed, we have sent it for confirmatory test," Sawant said. The persons who were contacted by the truck driver have already been quarantined, he also said.

"We are waiting for confirmatory tests," the Chief Minister said.

Goa has been declared as a green zone by the Central government after the state did not see a single active Covid-19 case since the first week of April.

Goa had recorded seven Covid-19 positive cases, all of which were treated and later tested negative.


