Seven-judge bench to review SC’s April arbitration verdict

Seven-judge bench to review SC’s April arbitration verdict4 min read 26 Sep 2023, 10:22 PM IST
During the proceedings on Tuesday, the Constitution bench called it a “very important” matter to be decided for rendering clarity to the arbitration regime in the country.
New Delhi: Citing the “limitless uncertainty in the area of arbitration" at present, the Supreme Court on Tuesday preferred a seven-judge bench to review its ruling in April that held an arbitration clause is not enforceable in law if the agreement is unstamped or insufficiently stamped.