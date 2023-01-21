Seven-member IOA panel to send report on wrestlers' protest in 8-10 days1 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 01:52 PM IST
Members of the committee include Olympic medallist Mary Kom, former archer Dola Banerjee, Alaknanda Ashok, London Olympic medallist Yogeshwar Dutt, Indian Weightlifting Federation President Sahdev Yadav and two advocates.
A seven member committee of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) including former Indian wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt will probe the sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and other coaches, according to the news agency ANI.
