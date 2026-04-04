Seventh Indian LPG tanker crosses Strait of Hormuz amid US-Iran war; 17 more ships still stranded

A seventh Indian LPG tanker, Green Sanvi, successfully crossed the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz on Friday, providing some relief to India's energy supply chain amid growing concerns over shortages, Times of India reported.

So far, six tankers carrying Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) have crossed the key shipping route since hostilities between the US and Iran escalated, leading to an effective closure of the Strait.

LPG tankers including Shivalik, Nanda Devi, Jag Vasant, Pine Gas, BW Elm and BW Tyr, have crossed the critical route. All these transits have taken place under close coordination with Iranian authorities, Indian Express reported.

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Now 17 more LPG vessels remain stranded in the west of the Strait, including two Green Asha and Jag Vikram, which are also expected to head towards India soon, the news report said, citing people aware of the development.

Meanwhile, three other LPG carriers are currently drifting northeast of Abu Musa Island in the Persian Gulf, as they are following instructions from the Indian Navy, and also awaiting orders for transit through the Strait of Hormuz.

How much LPG is Green Sanvi carrying? The tanker Green Sanvi moved east of the Strait on Friday evening, navigating through a corridor within Iranian territorial waters. It was carrying around 44,000 tonnes of LPG, roughly equivalent to half a day of India’s pre-conflict consumption, according to a report by the Indian Express.

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Demand has since moderated though supply constraints persist, triggered by the ongoing geopolitical tensions. India imports nearly 60% of its LPG and half of its natural gas needs, with countries in Middle East supplying a major share of these fuels. Now, with up to 90% of LPG imports disrupted, the pressure has become real and immediate for the nation.

Tankers that are sailing through the route are adopting precautionary measures, such as reporting their identity and nationality to avoid misidentification. Following the footsteps of other Indian vessels, Green Sanvi also avoided the central shipping lane and instead transited via a longer route between Iran’s Larak and Qeshm islands, according to the report.

Non-hostile nations can transit through the Strait: Iran Meanwhile, Iran has announced that “non-hostile” nations, including India, may continue to transit the Strait of Hormuz, provided certain rules are followed, according to a statement released to the International Maritime Organization.

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Ships must comply with safety protocols and coordinate with Iranian authorities. At the same time, ships linked to the United States and its allies continue to face restrictions, media reports said.

Tensions have escalated further between Washington and Tehran after Iran turned down a proposed 48-hour ceasefire, which was reportedly mediated by countries including Pakistan. In recent developments, Iranian forces stroked down two US fighter jets, while shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remains restricted as the conflict enters its fifth week.