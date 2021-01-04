Seventh round of talks between farmers and govt fails to break the deadlock

New Delhi: The seventh round of negotiations between farmer unions and the centre ended inconclusively on Monday without any resolution on the key demand of repealing the contentious farm bills and making minimum support price purchases a legal entitlement. The next meeting is scheduled on 8 January.

“We wanted to discuss the bills clause by clause. A bit of the discussion was around MSP but no solution could be reached because farmer unions were adamant on repealing the acts," agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar said after the meeting.

We are hopeful of arriving at a resolution soon, Tomar added.

“Only the issue of repealing the acts was discussed in the meeting... it seemed like the government was trying to assess if we had any alternatives to offer (other than the demand to repeal), but we made it clear that more than 450 farmer organisations across the country wants these laws to be taken back," said Kavitha Kuruganti, member of the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee who was part of the 41-member farmer delegation.

In the sixth meeting held last week, the government had accepted two minor demands of farmer unions regarding the air quality ordinance and the draft electricity bill. Earlier the government had offered to significantly dilute the bills via amendments and create a committee to review the bills. Both offers were rejected by farmers.

On Saturday, farmer unions had said if their demands are not met by 26 January, India’s Republic Day, they will march with their tractors into the national capital.

Since 27 November, thousands of farmers have been protesting on national highways bordering Delhi asking the centre to repeal the farm bills braving a harsh winter and sudden rains. With the stand-off continuing for over a month, crowds have been swelling at Tikri, Singhu, Ghazipur, Palwal and Shahjahanpur—on Delhi’s border with Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Since the protests at Delhi’s doorstep began, about 60 protestors have died in road accidents, by committing suicide and due to the winter chill.

