Seventh round of talks between farmers and govt fails to break the deadlock

“Only the issue of repealing the acts was discussed in the meeting... it seemed like the government was trying to assess if we had any alternatives to offer (other than the demand to repeal), but we made it clear that more than 450 farmer organisations across the country wants these laws to be taken back," said Kavitha Kuruganti, member of the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee who was part of the 41-member farmer delegation.