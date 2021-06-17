At least five aircraft belonging to IndiGo, and Go First were damaged at the Ahmedabad airport due to a heavy thunderstorm on Wednesday that impacted aircraft parked at the airport during that time.

An IndiGo spokesperson said that the incident caused damage to three aircraft belonging to the airline.

"Three IndiGo aircraft sustained minor/non-structural damages which will require replacement of certain parts. The aircraft shall be in operations after necessary repairs," the spokesperson said.

"Ahmedabad airport was hit by an unexpected thunderstorm with extremely high winds last evening. This impacted all airlines’ aircraft parked at Ahmedabad airport," the spokesperson added.

Two aircraft belonging to Go First sustained damage. All five aircraft belonging to IndiGo and Go First that were damaged due to thunderstorms at the Ahmedabad airport were Airbus A320neo planes.

"Our investigating team is probing the incident. We can offer comments only after these investigations are concluded," a Go First spokesperson said.

A SpiceJet operated Boeing 737 aircraft parked at the airport was pushed away from its original position due to heavy winds. However, no structural damages were reported.

“On June 16, 2021, a SpiceJet Boeing 737 aircraft was parked on bay no 16R at Ahmedabad airport. Due to a thunderstorm last evening and strong winds, the aircraft moved from its original position," a SpiceJet spokesperson said.

"Aircraft was towed by the engineering team to align it properly at the assigned stand. No structural damage has been caused due to movement," the spokesperson added.

Spokespersons of Air India Limited and Vistara said that their airline aircraft were not impacted by the thunderstorm at Ahmedabad on Wednesday and Thursday.

When contacted, a spokesperson of civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said that the agency is probing the incident at Ahmedabad airport that resulted in aircraft damage.

