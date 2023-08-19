Several army officials killed, another critically injured as truck plunges into deep gorge in Ladakh1 min read 19 Aug 2023, 09:49 PM IST
Nine army officials killed, one injured as truck plunges into gorge in Ladakh. Soldier critically injured in separate incident.
Nine army officials were killed and another injured on Saturday night as a truck plunged into a deep gorge in Ladakh. Another soldier was critically injured after their vehicle skidded off the road and plummeted. The incident took place near Kiari in southern Ladakh's Nyoma.