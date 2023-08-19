Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Several army officials killed, another critically injured as truck plunges into deep gorge in Ladakh

Several army officials killed, another critically injured as truck plunges into deep gorge in Ladakh

1 min read 19 Aug 2023, 09:49 PM IST Anwesha Mitra

Nine army officials killed, one injured as truck plunges into gorge in Ladakh. Soldier critically injured in separate incident.

Indian army vehicles move in a convoy in the cold desert region of Ladakh | Representational image

Nine army officials were killed and another injured on Saturday night as a truck plunged into a deep gorge in Ladakh. Another soldier was critically injured after their vehicle skidded off the road and plummeted. The incident took place near Kiari in southern Ladakh's Nyoma.

“The death toll has increased to nine while one has been injured. The convoy was moving from Leh to Kiari. One vehicle went offroad leading to mishap," Leh Defence PRO Lt Col PS Sidhu said.

“Deeply saddened by the tragic road accident in Ladakh in which we lost our valiant soldiers, as their vehicle fell into a gorge. The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. My sincerest condolences to them. May the injured recover at the earliest," tweeted Home Minister Amit Shah.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 19 Aug 2023, 10:47 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.