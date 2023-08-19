Nine army officials killed, one injured as truck plunges into gorge in Ladakh. Soldier critically injured in separate incident.

Nine army officials were killed and another injured on Saturday night as a truck plunged into a deep gorge in Ladakh. Another soldier was critically injured after their vehicle skidded off the road and plummeted. The incident took place near Kiari in southern Ladakh's Nyoma. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The death toll has increased to nine while one has been injured. The convoy was moving from Leh to Kiari. One vehicle went offroad leading to mishap," Leh Defence PRO Lt Col PS Sidhu said.

“Deeply saddened by the tragic road accident in Ladakh in which we lost our valiant soldiers, as their vehicle fell into a gorge. The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. My sincerest condolences to them. May the injured recover at the earliest," tweeted Home Minister Amit Shah. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

