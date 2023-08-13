Several BJP leaders lose golden tick after changing display picture to tricolour on X

Several Bharatiya Janata Party leaders including chief ministers of BJP-ruled states have lost their golden tick on social media ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter, after changing its display picture to the tricolour as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga campaign', news agency ANI reported.

The leaders who lost their golden tick on ‘X’ include Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Goa CM Dr Pramod Sawant, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Sambit Patra, BJP national spokesperson, also lost his golden tick on the social media platform

The campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to encourage citizens to display the Indian flag on their social media profiles ahead of India’s 77th Independence Day. The leaders complied with the request and changed its profile picture to the tricolour.

According to some experts the social media platform X has a policy that requires verified accounts to use their real names and display pictures. Now, the 'X' management will review the leaders’ profile and, if it fits all of the guidelines, the blue tick will be restored.

PM Modi has also changed his display picture to the Indian tricolour as part of the campaign. However, his grey tick was not removed by the social media platform.

The golden tick is a verification mark that signifies an account is genuine and belongs to the person or organisation that it claims to represent.