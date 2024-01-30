Several CRPF commandos injured amid clash with Naxals in Chhattisgarh

At least five CRPF commandos have been injured amid an exchange of fire with Naxals in Chhattisgarh. Officials said the incident took place near Tekalgudem village along the Sukma-Bijapur border while a joint team of security personnel was out on a search operation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Bastar Range Inspector General of Police told PTI that one jawan had suffered bullet injury while others sustained minor wounds. The injured jawans were being evacuated out of the forest.

ALSO READ: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma takes ‘soft naxalite’ jibe at Rahul Gandhi: ‘I too was in Congress for 22 years, but…’ Earlier in the day, security forces had averted a major tragedy after recovering two improvised explosive devices while acting on a tip-off. The police said the bombs — one weighing 5 kg and another 3 kg — had been planted on dirt tracks in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The explosives were planted on dirt tracks to target security personnel who pass through the area during patrolling. The bombs were later defused by the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS). A major tragedy has been averted," a police officer told PTI.

