Several Delhi-bound flights redirected as rain lashes national capital
Several Delhi-bound flights were diverted on Monday evening amid inclement weather. Vistara airlines cited ‘bad weather and air traffic congestion’ for the delay affecting flights from various parts of the country. The national capital received light rain and hail in the evening – even as air quality remained in the 'very poor' category.