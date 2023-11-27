comScore
Several Delhi-bound flights redirected as rain lashes national capital
Several Delhi-bound flights redirected as rain lashes national capital

Several Delhi-bound flights were diverted due to inclement weather. Light rain and hail were experienced in the national capital while air quality remained 'very poor'.

Representational image (Reuters)
Several Delhi-bound flights were diverted on Monday evening amid inclement weather. Vistara airlines cited ‘bad weather and air traffic congestion’ for the delay affecting flights from various parts of the country. The national capital received light rain and hail in the evening – even as air quality remained in the 'very poor' category.

According to an ANI update quoting airport sources, six flights were diverted to Jaipur, two flights were diverted to Lucknow and one was re-routed to Ahmedabad between 6:00 pm and 7:00 pm. 

The India Meteorological Department had earlier forecast light to moderate-intensity rain and gusty winds over most places in Delhi-NCR on Monday evening. The weatherman also predicted a partly cloudy sky on Tuesday with the possibility of shallow to moderate fog in the morning.

“Flights to and from Delhi and Mumbai may be impacted due to bad weather and air traffic congestion," Vistara cautioned earlier on Monday. 

It also shared details two delayed Delhi flights on its Twitter handle. 

Flight UK742 from Guwahati to Delhi was diverted to Jaipur and eventually departed the city around 8:30 pm. It is slated to reach the national capital at 10 pm.

Flight UK778 from Kolkata to Delhi was diverted to Lucknow due to air traffic congestion at the landing airport. It eventually took off from LKO at 8 pm and is set to reach Delhi at 9:20 pm.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated: 27 Nov 2023, 09:18 PM IST
