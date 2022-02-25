Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Several Delhi-bound Vistara flights diverted due to bad weather conditions

Several Delhi-bound Vistara flights diverted due to bad weather conditions

IMD has predicted hail precipitation in Delhi and its adjacent areas
1 min read . 09:56 PM IST Livemint

This comes as several parts of the national capital received rainfall on Friday evening and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted more rainfall in the city along with thunderstorms and lightning in the next two hours

A Vistara flight (UK820) that had taken off from Bengaluru to land at Delhi was diverted to Amritsar on Friday to bad weather conditions, the airlines said in a statement. 

“Flight UK820 (BLR-DEL) has been diverted to Amritsar (ATQ) due to bad weather at Delhi and is expected to arrive in Amritsar at 2200 hrs. Please stay tuned for further updates," Vistara took to Twitter to say. 

In addition to this, a flight from Chennai to Delhi was diverted to Jaipur due to the same reason. 

“Flight UK834 (MAA-DEL) has been diverted to Jaipur (JAI) due to bad weather at Delhi and is expected to arrive in Jaipur at 2120 hrs," said Vistara. 

Further, a Hyderabad-Delhi flight had to be diverted to Amritsar too. 

“Flight UK890 (HYD-DEL) has been diverted to Amritsar (ATQ) due to bad weather at Delhi and is expected to arrive in Amritsar at 2110 hrs," said the airlines. 

This comes as several parts of the national capital received rainfall on Friday evening and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted more rainfall in the city along with thunderstorms and lightning in the next two hours.

The weather forecasting agency has also predicted hail precipitation in Delhi and its adjacent areas.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of North, Northwest, West, New and Central Delhi and NCR, Haryana, UP, Rajasthan during next 2 hours and Hail precipitation is likely to occur over and adjoining areas of Hodal (Haryana) during next one hour," IMD said in a tweet at 9:10 pm.

Earlier last week, a Vistara flight bound to Amritsar made an emergency landing at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport due to a technical snag.

