Several domestic & international flights get bomb threats, authorities to probe

New Delhi:The safety of passengers on board is at risk due to the series of hoax threats and security alerts received on multiple flights on domestic and international routes.

An Indigo flight operating from Jodhpur to Delhi Flight 6E 184, received a security alert, according to press release statement of Indigo released on Saturday. Meanwhile, after the triggering alert the flight landed safely to Delhi IGI airport.

"Flight 6E 184, operating from Jodhpur to Delhi received a security-related alert. The aircraft has landed in Delhi and customers have disembarked the aircraft, we are coordination with the security agencies as per procedure. Ensuring the safety and security of our customers and crew remains paramount in all facets of our operations. We sincerely regret any inconvenience this situation may have caused our customers and appreciate their understanding," reads Indigo press statement.

Also Read | Air India Express flight IX-196 from Dubai gets bomb threat via email

Indigo Airlines released two press statements, of the flights operating from India to Istanbul: 'Flight 6E 17' from Mumbai and 'Flight 6E 11' from Delhi. The statement emphasised on necessary precautions as per the guidelines to ensure their well-being of passengers.

"We are cognisant of a situation involving flight 6E 17 operating from Mumbai to Istanbul. The safety and security of our passengers and crew is our highest priority and we are working closely with the relevant authorities and taking all necessary precautions as per the guidelines," read the statement for flight 6E 17.

"We are cognisant of a situation involving flight 6E 11 operating from Delhi to Istanbul. The safety and security of our passengers and crew is our highest priority and we are working closely with the relevant authorities and taking all necessary precautions as per the guidelines," read the statement for flight 6E 11.

Indigo also released a press statement on a security-related alert received to Flight 6E 108, operating from Hyderabad to Chandigarh.Upon landing, the aircraft was isolated, and all customers were safely disembarked.

According to the airlines, 20 flights received bomb threat calls: 5 Akasa (QP 1323, QP 1371, QP 1373, QP 1385, QP 1405), 5 Vistara (UK 106, UK 27, UK 107, UK 121, UK 131), 5 Air India (AI 101, AI 105, AI 126, AI 119, AI 161), and 5 Indigo (6E 11, 6E 17, 6E 58, 6E 108, 6E 184).

Also Read | Govt mulls banning hoax bomb threat culprits from flights

Earlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs sought a report from the Ministry of Civil Aviation on a series of bomb threats to various airlines across the country. In the last 48 hours, atleast 13 bomb threats have been received by various airlines on domestic and international routes, all found to be hoaxes.