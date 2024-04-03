Several feared dead as explosion rocks chemical factory in Telangana's Sangareddy
Multiple casualties feared and people believed trapped after explosion at Telangana chemical factory. Police attribute blast to fire outbreak. Updates to follow.
At least four people were killed and others are feared trapped after an explosion in Telangana on Wednesday. Police indicate that the blast was caused by a fire in the SB Organics Limited chemical factory at Chandur village of Sangareddy district. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has since reviewed the accident and urged fire department officials to speed up rescue operations.