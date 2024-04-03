Active Stocks
Wed Apr 03 2024 15:59:35
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 163.60 -0.64%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 770.95 0.47%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,480.75 -0.17%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 351.60 1.97%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 425.30 -0.12%
Business News/ News / India/  Several feared dead as explosion rocks chemical factory in Telangana's Sangareddy
BackBack

Several feared dead as explosion rocks chemical factory in Telangana's Sangareddy

Livemint

Multiple casualties feared and people believed trapped after explosion at Telangana chemical factory. Police attribute blast to fire outbreak. Updates to follow.

The incident took place at the SB Organics Limited chemical factory at Chandur village of Sangareddy district. | Representational image (AP)Premium
The incident took place at the SB Organics Limited chemical factory at Chandur village of Sangareddy district. | Representational image (AP)

At least four people were killed and others are feared trapped after an explosion in Telangana on Wednesday. Police indicate that the blast was caused by a fire in the SB Organics Limited chemical factory at Chandur village of Sangareddy district. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has since reviewed the accident and urged fire department officials to speed up rescue operations. 

“The officials explained to the Chief Minister that the fire started due to the explosion of the reactor. The CM ordered the officials of the fire department to speed up the rescue operations immediately and bring the fire under control. He also directed the district authorities to provide medical care to the injured in the accident," read an update from the CM's office.

A senior police official told news agency PTI that a reactor had exploded and people around it were thrown back by the impact. The deaths of four individuals have been confirmed and 10-15 others sustained injuries. The victims have been shifted to a hospital and are currently undergoing treatment. Relief operations remain underway.

ALSO READ: Taiwan earthquake today: The ‘moment of chaos’ when tremors hit Taipei, triggering tsunami warning

The District Fire Officer confirmed that four bodies had been recovered from the site of the accident.

(With inputs from agencies)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 03 Apr 2024, 07:28 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App