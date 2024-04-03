At least four people were killed and others are feared trapped after an explosion in Telangana on Wednesday. Police indicate that the blast was caused by a fire in the SB Organics Limited chemical factory at Chandur village of Sangareddy district. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has since reviewed the accident and urged fire department officials to speed up rescue operations.

“The officials explained to the Chief Minister that the fire started due to the explosion of the reactor. The CM ordered the officials of the fire department to speed up the rescue operations immediately and bring the fire under control. He also directed the district authorities to provide medical care to the injured in the accident," read an update from the CM's office.

A senior police official told news agency PTI that a reactor had exploded and people around it were thrown back by the impact. The deaths of four individuals have been confirmed and 10-15 others sustained injuries. The victims have been shifted to a hospital and are currently undergoing treatment. Relief operations remain underway.

The District Fire Officer confirmed that four bodies had been recovered from the site of the accident.

(With inputs from agencies)

