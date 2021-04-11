OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Several hospitals in Bengal facing shortage of Covid-19 vaccines: Official

Kolkata: The Covid-19 vaccination drive has hit a roadblock in West Bengal owing to shortage of doses at various medical establishments, a senior official of the state's health department said on Sunday.

He said the central government has been apprised of the situation and more vaccines are on their way.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

"Several hospitals in West Bengal have either stopped the inoculation drive or are using the limited stock they have at the moment," the official told PTI.

"We have sent requisitions to the Centre. We expect to receive about four lakh doses on Monday," he added.

A top official of CMRI Hospital said the state government has asked the medical facility to "slow down the vaccination process" to deal with the current scarcity.

People who were scheduled to receive the second dose have been asked to wait till further notification from the hospitals concerned, she said.

"At present, we are only administering jabs to those who want to take the first dose," the official said.

The situation is similar in many other private hospitals in the city and districts, too, officials said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Karnataka’s minister K. Sudhakar (Photo: @mla_sudhakar on Twitter)Premium Premium

Karnataka's health infra will be overburdened if Covid surge continues: Minister

1 min read . 09:31 PM IST
(Photo: AFP)Premium Premium

Maharashtra sees over 63,000 Covid cases, highest single-day spike since pandemic began

2 min read . 09:24 PM IST
Established in 1969, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has been one of India’s best institutions known for its pedagogy and interdisciplinary approach in education. Photo: HTPremium Premium

JNU makes negative COVID report mandatory for anyone coming from Maharashtra

1 min read . 09:18 PM IST
Chair of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell. Premium Premium

Fed chair Jerome Powell says US economy poised for stronger growth

2 min read . 09:14 PM IST

Till Saturday, over 78.02 lakh people were vaccinated in the state, health department sources said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout