Several IIMs, IITs and other institutes opened in last few years: PM Modi

"A total of seven new IIMs have been established in the last five to six years. Before this, there were only 13 IIMs in the country. Similarly, for seven decades only seven All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) were serving the country. After the year 2014, more than double i,e, 15 AIIMS have been established in the country or are in the process of starting," the Prime Minister said, while virtually addressing the centenary convocation of the University of Mysore.