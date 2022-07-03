Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Several IndiGo flights delayed after non-availability of crew; DGCI seeks clarification

Several IndiGo flights delayed after non-availability of crew; DGCI seeks clarification

Several IndiGo flights across the country have been delayed after the non-availability of crew members, ANI reported. (AP File Photo)
1 min read . 04:22 PM IST Edited By Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Several IndiGo flights across the country have been delayed after the non-availability of crew members, ANI reported.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has taken strong cognizance against IndiGo and sought a clarification behind the massive flight delays nationwide, DGCA officials told ANI.

