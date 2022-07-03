Several IndiGo flights delayed after non-availability of crew; DGCI seeks clarification1 min read . 04:22 PM IST
Several IndiGo flights across the country have been delayed after the non-availability of crew members, ANI reported.
Several IndiGo flights across the country have been delayed after the non-availability of crew members, ANI reported.
Several IndiGo flights across the country have been delayed after the non-availability of crew members, ANI reported.
Several IndiGo flights across the country have been delayed after the non-availability of crew members, ANI reported.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has taken strong cognizance against IndiGo and sought a clarification behind the massive flight delays nationwide, DGCA officials told ANI.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has taken strong cognizance against IndiGo and sought a clarification behind the massive flight delays nationwide, DGCA officials told ANI.