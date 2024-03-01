Explosion rocks Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe, several injured
Several injured in cafe explosion at Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru. Incident reported in Rajajinagar area. Further details awaited.
At least five people have been injured after an explosion at a Bengaluru eatery. The incident took place at the popular Rameshwaram Cafe in the Rajajinagar area during the lunch hour. The victims — believed to include three cafe staffers as well as a customer — have been shifted to a hospital.
Police and fire personnel have rushed to the spot.
“We received a call about a cylinder blast in Rameshwaram cafe. Immediately, a fire engine was rushed to the spot. Initial suspicions are that it is a cylinder blast. However, it is being ascertained. It is a minor blast and we have shifted those injured to the hospital. The incident occurred between 1.30 and 2 pm. We are probing it from all angles," a police officer said.
Television footage showed some minor damage inside the cafe premises, with police and fire officers clearing crowds that gathered after the blast.
Further details awaited.
