Explosion rocks Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe, several injured

At least five people have been injured after an explosion at a Bengaluru eatery. The incident took place at the popular Rameshwaram Cafe in the Rajajinagar area during the lunch hour. The victims — believed to include three cafe staffers as well as a customer — have been shifted to a hospital.

The cause of the blast at Rameshwaram Cafe was not immediately known. Officials suspect the subsequent fire was caused by a cylinder blast. Initial reports had claimed that an unknown object kept inside a bag within the restaurant had exploded. A policeman at the site told Reuters that a bomb squad was on its way to investigate. "We received a call that a cylinder blast occurred in the Rameshawaram cafe. We reached the spot and we are analysing the situation," officials from the Whitefield fire station told ANI.

Police and fire personnel have rushed to the spot.

“We received a call about a cylinder blast in Rameshwaram cafe. Immediately, a fire engine was rushed to the spot. Initial suspicions are that it is a cylinder blast. However, it is being ascertained. It is a minor blast and we have shifted those injured to the hospital. The incident occurred between 1.30 and 2 pm. We are probing it from all angles," a police officer said.

Television footage showed some minor damage inside the cafe premises, with police and fire officers clearing crowds that gathered after the blast.