Several injured in Mumbai after being hit by train near Sandhurst Road station, casualties feared

At least three women, one man were injured after being knocked down by a suburban train near Sandhurst Road railway station in Mumbai, said police officials on Thursday.

The incident took place around 7pm, some time after the suburban train service on Central Railway was disrupted due to a flash strike by employees' unions protesting over an FIR filed against two engineers in the June 9 Mumbra accident case.

Local media reports stated that three people died in the incident. However, Mumbai Police are yet to confirm.

How did the incident unfold? Four people – including three women and a man, got down from the wrong side of the train and were walking along the tracks when they were hit, a railway official said. They were injured and have been rushed to a nearby hospital, a railway spokesperson said, reported PTI.

The three injured have been identified as Yafiza Chogale (62), Khusbu Mohmaya (45), and Kaif Chogale (22) – as per local media reports – citing Sir JJ Hospital authorities.

What was the Mumbra accident case? The Mumbra accident case which occured on June 9, left two people dead when two trains – one headed to Kasara and the other towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) — were passing each other at a sharp curve. Some commuters hanging from the footboard of the coaches fell onto the tracks after their backpacks brushed against each other, as per police.

Following a probe, the Thane railway police booked a senior section engineer and a section engineer of Central Railway under section 125(a)(b) (acts endangering life or personal safety of others) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Unions representing Central Railway’s employees stopped suburban local train operations at the busy Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus for nearly an hour on Thursday evening to oppose the FIR.

Train services resumed after senior officials assured the protesters they would pursue the matter with state authorities.

Central Railway’s Chief Public Relations Officer Swapnil Nila told PTI the employees protesting at CSMT – did not allow motormen and train managers to operate trains between 5.50 pm and 6.45 pm.