At least 18 dead in stampede-like situation at Kolkata's Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal; CM Suvendu Adhikari at hospital

At least 18 people died after a section of Kolkata's Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal collapsed amid heavy crowds on Saptami evening.

Although there is no official confirmation of the death toll, the number was revealed to Hindustan Times by a police official.

The injured were taken to Calcutta Medical College and Hospital for treatment, while police stopped further visitors from entering the venue.

What happened? According to India Today and The Indian Express, the incident occurred as large numbers of devotees gathered at the pandal to offer prayers and view the Durga Puja arrangements.

Initial reports by Anandabazar suggested that a section of the pandal or its entrance structure had collapsed amid the crush of visitors. People were reportedly pushed against one another, with some falling and others becoming unwell as the situation deteriorated.

However, the precise sequence of events and the cause of the incident had not been conclusively established in the reports available on Saturday evening.

According to a report by Anandabazar Patrika, the Chief Minister reached the hospital to assess the situation and ordered that all club members be summoned to the police station.

Hospital sources told the publication that 40 to 50 people had been brought to Kolkata Medical College and Hospital following the incident. Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Nanda and Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari also arrived at the hospital to get a better understanding of the situation.

Sources at Kolkata Medical College told Anandabazar Patrika the injured had been admitted to the emergency observation ward and were receiving treatment. Eleven patients had been transferred to SSKM Hospital. Citing a medical college source, Anandabazar Patrika reported that 17 people had died, including three men, one child and 13 women.

The West Bengal government has also launched a toll-free helpline to help people seeking information about those affected. The number is 18003455678, according to Anandabazar Patrika.

Mamata Banerjee reacts Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed shock over the incident, praying for a speedy recovery for those injured.

"Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the stampede at the Chore Bagan Puja Pandal. I pray to Maa Durga for the speedy recovery of all those injured and for strength and courage for their families during this difficult time," she said on X.

Kolkata Police statement Kolkata police, in a statment said that a stampede incident took place at the exit gate of Sarada Park (Chor Bagan) Puja Pandal (Girish Park PS area) due to "heavy rush" of pandal hoppers during rain on Saturday at around 19.40 hrs.

"All the injured persons were rescued and removed to MCH. Reinforcements from Control Room/Fire Brigade/KP, DMG team/ Ambulances with Medical team were sent. Puja Pandal is now closed for visitors. So far information received around 35 persons were removed to MCH. Details are awaited."

President Murmu, PM Modi react “The news of the deaths of people in a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata is extremely heartbreaking. I express my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families. I pray for the swift recovery of those who have been injured,” President Droupadi Murmu said in a post on social media.

“The stampede in Kolkata is extremely distressing. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

“The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000,” the PMO reported.