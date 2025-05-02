Several injured, many feared trapped after under-construction Khadi Bhawan building collapses in Fatehpur

Fatehpur: Several individuals were trapped, many others were injured after the under-construction Khadi Bhawan building in Fatehpur collapsed. Rescue operations are currently underway

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated2 May 2025, 06:12 PM IST
Fatehpur: Panic gripped Fatehpur on Friday, May 2, after the under-construction Khadi Bhawan building collapsed suddenly, leaving several injured and many more feared trapped beneath the debris.

As per visuals released by PTI, rescue operations at the site are currently underway.

Four killed in building collapse due to Delhi rains

Earlier in the day, four people, including three children and a woman, lost their lives after a house collapse in Kharkari Nahar village, Najafgarh.

The collapse occurred amidst heavy rainfall in Delhi, prompting immediate rescue operations by Delhi Fire Services. While the victims were rushed to a nearby hospital, they were unfortunately declared dead upon arrival, reported PTI.

(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)

First Published:2 May 2025, 05:37 PM IST

