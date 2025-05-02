Several injured, many feared trapped after under-construction Khadi Bhawan building collapses in Fatehpur

Fatehpur: Panic gripped Fatehpur on Friday, May 2, after the under-construction Khadi Bhawan building collapsed suddenly, leaving several injured and many more feared trapped beneath the debris.

As per visuals released by PTI, rescue operations at the site are currently underway.

Four killed in building collapse due to Delhi rains Earlier in the day, four people, including three children and a woman, lost their lives after a house collapse in Kharkari Nahar village, Najafgarh.

The collapse occurred amidst heavy rainfall in Delhi, prompting immediate rescue operations by Delhi Fire Services. While the victims were rushed to a nearby hospital, they were unfortunately declared dead upon arrival, reported PTI.