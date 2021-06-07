At leastseven passengers suffered injuries after a flight operated by Vistara hit turbulence enroute to Kolkata from Mumbai on Monday.

Vistara flight number UK775 which left Mumbai at 2.05 pm, faced heavy turbulence about 15 minutes before landing at the Kolkata airport.

Injured passengers were immediately shifted to local hospitals.

“Flight UK775 operating Mumbai-Kolkata on 7 June 2021 encountered severe turbulence 15 minutes before landing. According to preliminary reports, the turbulence caused injuries to a few passengers, who were provided first aid during flight and immediate medical assistance upon arrival in Kolkata," a Vistara spokesperson said.

"We are saddened by this unfortunate experience our customers had, and are closely monitoring the health status of those injured. We are investigating the incident on priority, and will share a further update at the earliest," the spokesperson added.

