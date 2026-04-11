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Seven killed, 18 injured after multi-vehicle collision in Bihar's Katihar; police fear rise in casualties

SP Shikhar Choudhary reportedly said that the casualty figure may increase

Livemint
Updated11 Apr 2026, 08:02 PM IST
Seven killed, 18 injured after multi-vehicle collision in Bihar's Katihar; police fear rise in casualties (Representative image)
Seven killed, 18 injured after multi-vehicle collision in Bihar's Katihar; police fear rise in casualties (Representative image)(Pixabay)
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At least seven people were killed and 18 others were injured following a collision involving a bus, a truck, and a pickup van in Bihar's Katihar district on Saturday evening, police said.

The accident took place on NH-31 in Kodha block of Katihar, SP Shikhar Choudhary told reporters. He also said that the casualty figure may increase, reported news wire PTI.

The injured people have been taken to the nearest government hospital.

(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)

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