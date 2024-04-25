Several killed, over 20 rescued after major fire breaks out in Patna hotel
Three people died and many were injured in a fire at a Patna hotel. Firefighters rescued over 20 people. The cause of the blaze is still unknown.
At least three people were killed and several others were injured on Thursday after a massive fire broke out in a Patna hotel. Firefighters rescued more than 20 people after receiving news of the blaze around 11 am. The incident took place in a crowded locality near the railway station.