Several killed, over 20 rescued after major fire breaks out in Patna hotel

At least three people were killed and several others were injured on Thursday after a massive fire broke out in a Patna hotel. Firefighters rescued more than 20 people after receiving news of the blaze around 11 am. The incident took place in a crowded locality near the railway station. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Three people have died in the fire. Their identities are yet to be ascertained. Those with injuries are being rushed to hospital," Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajeev Mishra told PTI.

According to a Hindustan Times report the fire had started in Hotel Pal before spreading to the nearby Hotel Amit and other buildings. Officials have recovered one body from the first building as well as the remains of a mother and daughter from Amit hotel. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ALSO READ: Bihar news: JD(U) leader Saurabh Kumar shot dead in Patna a day before phase 2 of Lok Sabha polls Seven to eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was controlled after two hours. Fire brigade officials indicate that the death toll may rise in the ensuing hours. Several vehicles were also gutted in the fire.

“We have brought the blaze, about which information was received around 11 am, under control. The cause will be ascertained through a proper investigation, and appropriate action will follow," DIG (Fire), Mrityunjay Kumar Chaudhary told reporters after rushing to the spot.

The developments came mere hours after a JD(U) leader was shot dead by motorcycle-borne assailants in the Punpun area of Patna. The incident sparked outrage among locals, leading to protests and road blockades in the area. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The incident took place around 12.15 am on Thursday when Saurav Kumar along with Munmun Kumar were returning from a wedding ceremony. The assailants fired at them and fled. A search operation has been launched to nab the culprits," said Kanhaiya Singh, SDPO, Masaurhi (Patna).

(With inputs from agencies)

