Business News/ News / India/  Several militants killed in encounter with security forces in Manipur
BREAKING NEWS

Several militants killed in encounter with security forces in Manipur

Livemint

  • Manipur News: Some CRPF soldiers have also been reportedly injured in an encounter between militant and security forces.

Mint Image

Manipur News: Several suspected militants were killed in an encounter with the CRPF personnel in Manipur's Jiribam district on Monday, said reports.

Some Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldiers have also been reportedly injured.

According to reports, 11 militants have been killed.

Heavy exchange of firing was reported between the militants and security forces.

The development comes after armed militants torched several shops located in Borobekra sub-divison of Manipur’s Jiribam district earlier in the day.

The militants fired several rounds around 2.30pm towards Borobekra police station and proceeded towards Jakurador Karong and engaged in arson, reported PTI quoting official.

The locality is situated close to Borobekra police station, on the premises of which a relief camp is also located.

Multiple gun attacks

Multiple gun attacks and arson have been reported in Borobekra sub-division since violence broke out in June and is one of the worst affected areas in the district.

Woman killed

Last week, a 31-year-old woman was killed during an attack at Zairon Hmar village by armed miscreants, following which, tension has prevailed in the district.

