Several MNCs get tax notices on their investments in India: Report1 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 12:22 PM IST
- The income tax department has reportedly sent a tax demand notice to Amazon Web Services (AWS) of ₹549 crore last month
The income tax officials have started to issue show cause notices to several multi-national companies(MNCs) asking about the valuation of their investment in the country. The authorities have even sought details like travel history and along with passport for the last four years according to a report published in Economic Times.
