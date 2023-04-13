Several MNCs get tax notices on their investments in India: Report

The income tax department has reportedly sent a tax demand notice to Amazon Web Services (AWS) of ₹549 crore last month. According to a report by Economic Times, the notice sent to AWS is based on findings that the company was imposing a fee for offering cloud computing services to Indian entities. The I-T sleuths told the daily that the receipts from cloud computing services were like royalty and fee for technical services (FTS) and chargeable to tax in India.