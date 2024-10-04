Seven naxals killed in encounter with police in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region

In a fierce encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, seven Naxals were killed as police engaged in a firefight in the Abhujmaad forest. The operation, involving joint security forces, also uncovered a significant cache of weapons.

Updated4 Oct 2024, 05:38 PM IST
A cache of weapons recovered from the encounter spot Chhattisgarh's Bastar. (Photo: PTI Video grab)
A cache of weapons recovered from the encounter spot Chhattisgarh's Bastar. (Photo: PTI Video grab)

At least seven naxals were killed in an encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region on Friday.

The encounter broke out between security personnel and naxalites in the Abhujmaad forest along the border of Narayanpur and Dantewada districts.

Police have recovered seven bodies and a large number of automatic weapons, reported ANI.

Meanwhile, the encounter is still underway.

A joint team of security personnel — from Narayanpur and Dantewada — are involved in the action, and they are reported to be safe.

The official said that after the guns fell silent, bodies of seven Naxalites were recovered.

“A cache of weapons, including an AK-47 rifle and one SLR (self-loading rifle), were recovered from the encounter spot,” reported PTI quoting official.

A search operation was still underway in the area, he added.

So far this year, 164 naxals have been gunned down by security forces in separate gun battles in the Bastar region after this latest encounter.

On Thursday, security forces busted a Naxalite camp in the Sukma district in the Bastar region and recovered a huge cache of explosives and other materials.

On October 1, police recovered three improvised explosive devices (IEDs) planted beneath a dirt track by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district.

The IEDs, weighing 5 kg each, were detected near Hokpad village on Kasturmeta-Mohndi villages road when a joint team of the district force and 53rd battalion of the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) was out on patrolling duty, he said.

On September 30, Amit Kumar, Additional Director General (ADG) of the CRPF said that Naxalism is largely confined to two or three districts of Chhattisgarh and left-wing extremism will become history in the next one-and-a-half years.

Kumar, a top officer of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) said that the Naxalite movement is passing through its last phase.

He noted that some other states, which used to be affected by left-wing extremism in the past, have now become Naxal-free.

First Published:4 Oct 2024, 05:38 PM IST
