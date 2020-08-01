Several parts of Ayodhya illuminated ahead of 5 August Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan'1 min read . 10:07 PM IST
Around 1.25 lakh diyas were ordered for the highly anticipated ceremony
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Around 1.25 lakh diyas were ordered for the highly anticipated ceremony
Ayodhya: Ahead of the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram Temple, several areas of Ayodhya were illuminated with diyas (earthen lamps) and colourful lights on Saturday.
Ayodhya: Ahead of the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram Temple, several areas of Ayodhya were illuminated with diyas (earthen lamps) and colourful lights on Saturday.
According to potters in the state, around 1.25 lakh diyas were ordered for the highly anticipated ceremony on August 5.
According to potters in the state, around 1.25 lakh diyas were ordered for the highly anticipated ceremony on August 5.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Ayodhya on August 2 to take stock of preparations for the Ram temple foundation stone-laying ceremony.
The construction of the Ram temple will begin after the foundation stone-laying ceremony.
The Supreme Court, on November 9 last year, had directed the Central government to hand over the site at Ayodhya for the construction of the Ram temple.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated