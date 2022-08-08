Several ponzi schemes detected: finance ministry

The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) has informed that it has been assigned investigation by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) into the affairs of nine cases (five in 2019-20, one in 2020-21, and three in 2021-22) involving 85 companies during the last three years, which were allegedly engaged in fraudulent Chit Fund/ MultiLevel Marketing (MLM)/ Ponzi activities, the minister said in his reply. No arrest has been made in this regard by the SFIO.