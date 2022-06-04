Several Punjab Congress, Akali Dal leaders join BJP amid Amit Shah's Chandigarh visit2 min read . 05:56 PM IST
Among those who switched to the saffron front are Raj Kumar Verka, Balbir Singh Sidhu, Sunder Sham Arora and Gurpreet Singh Kangar
Among those who switched to the saffron front are Raj Kumar Verka, Balbir Singh Sidhu, Sunder Sham Arora and Gurpreet Singh Kangar
Four senior Congress leaders and two former Akali Dal MLAs joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday during Union home minister Amit Shah's Chandigarh visit, reported news agency PTI.
Four senior Congress leaders and two former Akali Dal MLAs joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday during Union home minister Amit Shah's Chandigarh visit, reported news agency PTI.
Among those who switched to the saffron front are Raj Kumar Verka, Balbir Singh Sidhu, Sunder Sham Arora and Gurpreet Singh Kangar. In addition to this, former Congress MLA from Barnala Kewal Dhillon and former SAD MLAs Sarup Chand Singla and Mohinder Kaur Josh also joined the BJP.
Among those who switched to the saffron front are Raj Kumar Verka, Balbir Singh Sidhu, Sunder Sham Arora and Gurpreet Singh Kangar. In addition to this, former Congress MLA from Barnala Kewal Dhillon and former SAD MLAs Sarup Chand Singla and Mohinder Kaur Josh also joined the BJP.
They joined the BJP in the presence of Union ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Som Parkash, state unit chief Ashwani Sharma, and senior party leaders Dushyant Gautam, Tarun Chugh, Sunil Jakhar and Manjinder Singh Sirsa.
They joined the BJP in the presence of Union ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Som Parkash, state unit chief Ashwani Sharma, and senior party leaders Dushyant Gautam, Tarun Chugh, Sunil Jakhar and Manjinder Singh Sirsa.
Speculations of this nature were fuelled after Sirsa recently took to social media to post a video in which Verka, Sidhu, Arora and Kangar were seen with Jakhar.
Speculations of this nature were fuelled after Sirsa recently took to social media to post a video in which Verka, Sidhu, Arora and Kangar were seen with Jakhar.
Balbir Sidhu, a three-time MLA from Mohali, was the health minister in the previous Congress government while Gurpreet Kangar, who is also a three-time MLA from Rampura Phul, was revenue minister.
Balbir Sidhu, a three-time MLA from Mohali, was the health minister in the previous Congress government while Gurpreet Kangar, who is also a three-time MLA from Rampura Phul, was revenue minister.
Verka, a prominent Dalit leader from the Majha region, is also a three-time legislator and was the minister for social justice and and empowerment and minorities in the previous government.
Verka, a prominent Dalit leader from the Majha region, is also a three-time legislator and was the minister for social justice and and empowerment and minorities in the previous government.
Sunder Sham Arora, a former MLA from Hoshiarpur, was the Industry and Commerce minister in the previous Congress government.
Sunder Sham Arora, a former MLA from Hoshiarpur, was the Industry and Commerce minister in the previous Congress government.
All four leaders lost the 2022 state assembly polls.
All four leaders lost the 2022 state assembly polls.
Shah arrived in Chandigarh on Saturday for a meeting with party leaders and to inaugurate the Khelo India Youth Games in Haryana's Panchkula.
Shah arrived in Chandigarh on Saturday for a meeting with party leaders and to inaugurate the Khelo India Youth Games in Haryana's Panchkula.
Upon his arrival, the home minister met the family members of late Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala.
Upon his arrival, the home minister met the family members of late Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala.
In the meeting, Moose Wala's father Balkaur Singh is learnt to have demanded a probe by central agencies into the murder. Shah assured the family that the singer's killers would soon be put behind bars.
In the meeting, Moose Wala's father Balkaur Singh is learnt to have demanded a probe by central agencies into the murder. Shah assured the family that the singer's killers would soon be put behind bars.
The singer-turned-politician was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village in Mansa district of Punjab on 29 May, a day after the Punjab government curtailed his security cover.
The singer-turned-politician was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village in Mansa district of Punjab on 29 May, a day after the Punjab government curtailed his security cover.
Moose Wala's family had earlier written a letter to Shah seeking a probe by central agencies into the murder.
Moose Wala's family had earlier written a letter to Shah seeking a probe by central agencies into the murder.