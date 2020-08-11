Several states face shortage of medical abortion pills

While the purpose of the study was to verify the availability of MA drugs, the findings also revealed that emergency contraceptive pills (ECP) are not being stocked by chemists in the state of Tamil Nadu. Only 3% of the chemists surveyed in the state reported stocking ECPs and 90% not stocking shared that the pills are banned in the state. Emergency contraceptive pills are non-prescription drugs and are also stocked and distributed by Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) under the National Family Planning Programme.