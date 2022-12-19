Several steps taken for decongestion at IGI Airport: Minister

NEW DELHI: The central government on Monday said that several steps have been taken for decongestion at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in the national capital.
In a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, minister of state for civil aviation VK Singh said that additional traffic marshals have been posted at the departure forecourt to avoid vehicular congestion. Boards displaying waiting time at entry gate numbers have been put up to guide passengers in advance, he said.
Awareness posters have been put up at entry gates for passengers to be ready with their ticket or boarding pass and identity proof documents. Dedicated staff has been deployed to help passengers. Two additional entry gates have been opened for passenger entry.
More security personnel, including those from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) have been assigned to each of these gates - up to six per gate - to help in smooth scanning of tickets and IDs.
Other measures include deployment of additional X-Ray machines for baggage check, monitoring through CCTV and Command Centre, use of Count Meter for crowd management.
Airport operators have been advised to reduce flights during peak hour at T3 or shift them to other two terminals, while airlines have been advised to deploy sufficient manpower at all check-in/baggage drop counters. Air travellers have been encouraged to use DigiYatra, a biometric enabled seamless travel experience based on facial recognition technology. Airlines have also been asked to have full compliance to barcode on tickets issued to help easy flow of passengers at entry/security gates.
