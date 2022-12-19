Several steps taken for decongestion at IGI Airport: Minister

Airport operators have been advised to reduce flights during peak hour at T3 or shift them to other two terminals, while airlines have been advised to deploy sufficient manpower at all check-in/baggage drop counters. Air travellers have been encouraged to use DigiYatra, a biometric enabled seamless travel experience based on facial recognition technology. Airlines have also been asked to have full compliance to barcode on tickets issued to help easy flow of passengers at entry/security gates.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}